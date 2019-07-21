Avon branch of ANB Bank names new president

Jeris Romeo

brfANBBankPresident-VDN-072119

AVON — ANB Bank has announced the appointment of Jeris Romeo as community bank president of its Avon banking center. He will oversee branch and business banking operations.

“ANB Bank offers the resources and flexibility to allow our customers to succeed,” Romeo said. “We take pride in seeing our customers’ growth impacting the Vail Valley community in many positive ways.”

Prior to joining ANB Bank, Romeo gained over a decade of banking experience through retail and commercial relationship management roles for a large financial institution, as well as a market president role for a community bank.

“Jeris has a commitment to the community, extensive leadership skills and a strong customer service focus,” John Ward, regional president of ANB Bank, said. “His experience and drive will be an asset to the Avon team.”

Romeo enjoys community volunteering, and was previously involved with Junior Achievement before moving to the Vail Valley. He looks forward to giving more time back to the Vail Valley community and being a part of the bank’s volunteer program.

ANB Bank has 32 banking centers in Colorado, Wyoming, and the Kansas City metro area. Its parent company is the Sturm Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Denver. ANB Bank has $2.6 billion in assets, and ranks in the top 6% of banks nationwide.

For more information, go to http://www.anbbank.com.