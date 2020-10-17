Avon calling special meeting to discuss partially developed Highway 6 property

An 81-unit development was planned for this lot on U.S. Highway 6 in Avon, but after a foundation was poured in 2019, little work has been accomplished during the summer of 2020.

AVON — Once described as the gateway to the town, the U.S. Highway 6 lot formerly known as the Folsom Property now sits partially developed. Activity on the site was dramatically reduced during the summer of 2020 after a foundation permit was issued and much work was accomplished on the site during 2019.

The Avon Town Council is set to discuss the project in a special meeting set for Tuesday.

While the town has not yet published an agenda, the meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., at which time the council will have a discussion with the property’s new owner/lender, Pinetree Financial Partners out of Denver.

An executive session will follow, in which the town will discuss the property without the lender/owner present, attorney Paul Wisor confirmed on Saturday. Wisor said there were no packet materials associated with the meeting, and he would notify the town clerk that the agenda has not been published.

While the property was zoned residential, previous owner Colorado World Resorts had plans to use the property in a commercial manner, successfully requesting a short-term rental overlay district for the area. The fact that the new owner is a commercial lender suggests Colorado World Resorts likely defaulted on its loan or sold the land.

Colorado World Resorts had plans for an 81-unit development.