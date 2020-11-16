Avon calls pubic hearing to discuss budget; big plans for Nottingham Park included

The transformation of Nottingham Lake from a simple water storage area to a bustling public beach in recent years has spurred new interest in amenities for the area, with public bathrooms topping the list.

The town of Avon has called a virtual public hearing for Tuesday to discuss the town’s 2021 budget with the community.

People interested in the budget can sign up to join the public hearing at Avon.org; the meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

The 2021 budget includes several items that will change the face of Nottingham Park, often called the town’s “crown jewel” by elected officials. Included in the 2021 budget is a demolition of the former town hall building and a 150-foot expansion of the beach at Nottingham Lake.

The transformation of Nottingham Lake in recent years, from a simple water storage area to a bustling public beach, has spurred new interest in amenities to service the beach, with public bathrooms topping the list.

Town engineer Justin Hildreth said the number of bathrooms planned for Nottingham Park is still up for discussion.

In looking to serve 1,500 to 2,000 people, “the numbers are all over the place,” Hildreth said. “When we’ve done our research, it’s anywhere from one bathroom for 50 people to one bathroom for 200.”

The final number of bathrooms decided will have a big impact on the cost of the project, Hildreth said.

Councilmember Scott Prince said the town needs to make sure the bathrooms come before the beach expansion.

“The concern is that we’re going to build this beach, it’s going to draw even more people, and we won’t have bathrooms,” Prince said.

Demolition required

The public restrooms are planned for the former town hall site, which is expected to be demolished in the spring of 2020.

“We’re planning on doing the (request for proposal) probably some time in early December through mid to late January to get someone lined up to start as soon as snow melts in the spring,” Town Manager Eric Heil said of the former Town Hall demolition.

Councilmember Jake Wolf suggested the town expand the lake, or add another parking lot, in the area where the town hall now sits.

Heil said the current plan for the area, in addition to bathrooms, includes another facility which could serve the stage pavilion in Nottingham Park.

“I think there’s probably a very strong need to have storage use for serving the park and events,” Heil said. “Sitting vacant isn’t an idea that had been expressed by council, or part of the plans in that area.”

The demolition must be performed in the spring, Hildreth said, because the required asbestos mitigation that will accompany the project cannot be performed on frozen ground.

No plans for fire station yet

Located across from Nottingham Park, a former fire station is also unoccupied and awaiting direction.

Councilmember Tamra Underwood said if the town is considering razing the former fire station, the town should consider demolishing it at the same time as the former town hall building.

“Can we get a two-for-one if we added the old fire house to the old town hall bid?” Underwood asked.

Currently, there are no plans for the fire station.

“We just haven’t even had a chance to give any attention to that discussion with everything else on the list right now,” Heil said.

Also in the budget for Nottingham Park is a priority to make parking safer on West Beaver Creek Boulevard for guests using automobiles to visit the park.

“I don’t think we’re short on parking, I think the problem is that everybody wants to park on West Beaver Creek Boulevard,” said Councilmember Jennie Fancher.

Heil said the existing parking at the former Town Hall site will be preserved.