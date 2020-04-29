Avon cancels annual July 3 fireworks extravaganza over COVID-19 concerns
Public health orders will not allow the large gathering
Elected officials in Avon have made the difficult decision to cancel the July 3 Salute to the USA fireworks display and concert.
In light of the public health orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town staff researched alternatives to the traditional gathering, which has drawn crowds in excess of 20,000 to Nottingham Park in past years.
The logistical challenges of maintaining social distancing in even a scaled-back event proved insurmountable.
“As much as our community deserves the morale booster that our infamous fireworks display would provide, taking the necessary public health precautions to put this crisis behind us for good ruled the day,” said Mayor Sarah Smith-Hymes. “When it’s safe to do so, Salute to the USA will come back to Avon bigger and better than ever.”
