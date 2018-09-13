Avon celebrates 40 years of incorporation with community picnic, drawing hundreds

hose who helped transform the area from farmland to a full functioning municipality celebrated the 40th anniversary of Avon becoming a town on Thursday, Sept. 13.

Eighty-six-year-old Allan Nottingham, who now lives in Eagle, reminisced on the early days of Avon, and what it took to incorporate in 1978. Harry A. Nottingham Park, where the event was held, was named after Allan's father. Allan served on the Avon Town Council for its first 12 years of existence, and was the mayor for eight years.

But he credits his father for contributing the most public service to the valley of all the Nottinghams.

Following a brief speech to the crowd on Thursday, Allan said he wished he would have credited his father more during the quick impromptu appearance on stage.

"He was on the county commissioners for 28 years," Allen said of his dad.

With a gesture to the nearby town hall, Allan reminisced on helping to move it where it is, and looking at the lake, he recalled the effort that would one day allow the park to become one of the valley's only beach-like attractions in the summer.

"I was part of the decision to dig the hole," he said on Thursday.

'18 YEARS LATER'

After his family sold the ranch that would become Avon in the '70s, Allan moved to Vail. But not for long.

Allan's wife, C.C. Nottingham, has a keen memory of the large effort it took to make Avon into a town, with commitments reshaping their lives.

"The company said 'Allan, we need you to move to Avon,'" C.C. recalled. "Here's the lot you're going to buy, here's the house you're going to build — a duplex, and here's the side you're going to live in."

Allan told C.C. it was only going to be for a few years.

"Eighteen years later, we moved out of Avon," she said.

In that time C.C. also served on the council for four and a half years.

"It's not just the meeting you go to," she said. "You gotta go to … this board and that board, and they spread out all those obligations among everyone."

EVENING PICNIC

For the Nottinghams, the event doubled as a family reunion of sorts, with several members of the family in attendance.

Many other families from the area joined in, with hundreds of people forming lines for food. Police Chief Greg Daily, Recreation Director John Curutchet and several other members of town staff served up free meals for all.

On stage, town attorney Eric Heil jammed out with his band, the Frisco Funk Collective. Council member Jake Wolf joined them on the drums.

Busing dishes in the crowd, Planning Director Matt Pielsticker said he was impressed with the turnout.

"It's been a while since we've done one of these," Pielsticker said. "We usually do them in the afternoons, but evening is better."