Avon considers joining public broadband network Project THOR

There are 14 communities currently a part of Project THOR, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments' middle-mile network bringing broadband to rural Colorado.

Northwest Colorado Council of Governments/Courtesy Photo

The Avon Town Council is considering joining Project THOR, a government-owned regional network bringing broadband to rural Colorado, to improve access and reduce the cost of high quality broadband in the town. At the council meeting on Tuesday, the town invited representatives from local broadband providers and the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments to get a better idea of the current services available and determine whether investing in the new public broadband service is a worthwhile expense.

Private progress

Comcast is the largest broadband provider in the town of Avon, with a network that covers the whole town. Andy Davis, the director of regulatory and government affairs at Comcast, presented an overview of the company’s services in the area.

He shared that Comcast has invested $1.3 billion in improving Colorado networks in the past three years, and that their fiber-based service now offers up to 1.2-gigabit speeds to all of its users in Avon.

When questioned about barriers to affordability, Davis highlighted the company’s Internet Essentials packages, which coupled with the federal Affordable Connectivity Program provide income-qualified houses with 100/10 Mbps service for free. He also said that pricing for services on the Western Slope are the same as those on the Front Range.

Davis’ argument before the council was that with a private company already making substantial strides in quality and affordability, why use government resources to accomplish the same outcome?

“We can do what we can do, and that’s invest in the technology that we offer at no expense to the taxpayer,” Davis said. “I think that’s one of the things that towns really need to think about: is the financial risk worth it when you’ve got the level of private sector investment that’s happening.”

A voice at the table

Following Davis, two representatives from the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments presented on the benefits of Project THOR, a new telecom network launched in 2020 made up of over 400 miles of existing publicly and privately owned fiber.

Project THOR was created in response to internet outages in rural areas that could not be rapidly repaired by providers due to the difficult-to-reach locations of rural mountain communities. It also created the opportunity to expand services to smaller communities that may not be commercially interesting to private corporations, but that local governments believe should have access to the internet as a utility rather than a luxury.

One of the primary benefits of using a publicly-funded regional entity is the ability for municipalities to have a say in how the service is maintained and expanded in the region, rather than relying on the business decisions of private companies.

“If you look at the business model of serving these small communities, when you look at the distances to serve these versus what you could be making, are you going to invest on the Front Range, or Dallas, or wherever, or are you going to invest in these little communities?” said John Stavney, the executive director of the Northwest Colorado Council of Governments. “It’s very easy to see that the business model does not easily work.”

“If you join Project THOR, you will have a voice at the table. You will be able to address whatever your needs are,” said Nathan Walowitz, director of Project THOR.

It would cost the town around $375,000 to join Project THOR in the first year as well as $170,000 each year moving forward.

Council members noted that many of the difficulties encountered by small rural communities in Colorado are not prominent in Avon. A survey of the town’s broadband services, completed last month, showed that coverage is not universal, but overall access and service levels are high.

The results of this survey, coupled with their personal experiences with internet service in town, led a number of council members to question the benefit of joining THOR.

“I’m struggling to see what our motivation is,” said council member RJ Andrade. “My internet right now is far better than it was 10 years ago, which leads me to believe in 10 years it will be far better again. Why should I not just get out of the way and let that happen?”

“I don’t know if we are solving anything, to be honest,” council member Lindsay Hardy agreed. “I have incredible service, and I can’t get behind spending this much money with that much of an annual fee when that could be a new snow plow, it could be more deed-restricted housing, it could be the funding that we desperately need for affordable housing on Swift Gulch.”

There were two benefits that the council identified that made THOR enticing for Avon, and that was increasing competition to drive down costs and creating redundancy to maintain service operations if one system goes down. Reliance on internet services will only grow in the coming years, and it could be beneficial for the town to get out ahead of the rising demand.

“I think we owe it to our town to treat it as essential as it is, which is more like a utility than just relying on private enterprise,” council member Tamra Underwood said. “Comcast has done a great job in this town, but I think we’re at a place in the evolution of this technology that we need to be involved in some way to provide some alternatives to our taxpayers in the town.”

No decisions have been made on the town’s broadband plan, and the council has called for additional information sessions before determining whether to join THOR or not.