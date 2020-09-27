Avon council candidate forum is Monday; submit questions through Sunday

Get to know the candidates for Avon Town Council on Sept. 28 during a virtual forum hosted by High Five Access Media.

The event takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and features six candidates vying for three open seats to represent Avon residents. The forum format is virtual. Viewers may watch live on local cable Channel 5 and Live on Five at highfivemedia.org/live-five. Video of the forum subsequently will be replayed on cable and posted to the High Five Access Media website.

Topics may include the candidates’ visions for Avon, housing, taxes, and others.

Each candidate will have equal time to answer the questions, which will be presented by moderator Rich Carroll, an Avon resident and former council member. The public may submit suggestions for questions by Sept. 27 to avonforum2020@highfivemedia.org.

The six candidates running are Lindsay L. Hardy, Kevin L. Hyatt, Russell “RJ” Andrade, Amy Cramer Phillips, Missy Erickson, and Martin Golembiewski.

Phillips has served four years and is eligible to run for a second term. Council members Jennie Fancher and Jake Wolf are term limited.

The election takes place Nov. 3 by mail ballot only. Ballots will be mailed to active registered voters beginning Oct. 9. The three candidates receiving the most votes will serve four-year terms. Additional information about ballots and registering to vote may be found on the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder page at eaglecounty.us.

Carroll graduated from Colorado State University with a business degree and has lived in Avon for over 20 years. He worked for more than two decades in the technology industry and is now an account manager MTech Mechanical. Carroll served on the Avon Town Council from 2006 to 2010, and as mayor from 2010 until 2014. He is married with three daughters who attended Battle Mountain High School.

High Five Access Media is a nonprofit, noncommercial, grassroots community access media center that is available on Comcast Channel 5 and anywhere, online. HFAM provides coverage of local government meetings, and offers media education to valley residents and nonprofits so they can learn about video production, check out video equipment for free, and express their ideas and advocate for a cause on cable television and the web. To learn more about the opportunities to get involved, visit http://www.highfivemedia.org.