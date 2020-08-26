Avon Council election: six candidates seek three seats

Avon Town Clerk Brenda Torres has released the names of candidates running to fill vacant Town Council seats. Each candidate filed a nomination petition on or before 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, for the election on Nov. 3, 2020.

Torres verified the 10 required signatures of registered voters needed for the nomination petitions. The qualified candidates are: Lindsay L. Hardy; Kevin L. Hyatt; Russell Andrade; Amy Cramer Phillips; Missy Erickson and Martin Golembiewski.

Three seats are open on the seven-person council. Phillips, the sole incumbent running, is eligible to run for a second term. Councilmembers Jennie Fancher and Jake Wolf have both served two consecutive terms and cannot run again under the town’s term-limit laws.

For more information, call Torres, 970-748-4001 or email btorres@avon.org.