Avon council gets hacked, forced to reschedule meeting

Avon town hall. Vail Daily file photo.



Avon’s first attempt at a public meeting via the Zoom teleconferencing app was hacked on Tuesday, forcing the town council to reschedule the meeting.

Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes said the hackers had malicious intent in crashing their meeting.

“Thanks to everyone who tried to participate, and deepest apologies for any disturbing content you may have witnessed,” Hymes wrote in a statement. “As we navigate the new reality, we’ll make some missteps; please bear with us as we work out the glitches of holding a virtual meeting that is open to the public, but not vulnerable to malicious disruptions.”

The council was set to discuss a sales tax payment postponement for local businesses.

The meeting has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday and will be available for live viewing at highfivemedia.org.

Hymes’ full statement:

“It’s been weeks of firsts, and now we have a hacked virtual Avon Town Council meeting to add to the list. Thanks to everyone who tried to participate, and deepest apologies for any disturbing content you may have witnessed. As we navigate the new reality, we’ll make some missteps; please bear with us as we work out the glitches of holding a virtual meeting that is open to the public, but not vulnerable to malicious disruptions. We’ve rescheduled the meeting for tomorrow night (Thursday, March 26th at 5:00) and look forward to connecting with you then. Stay tuned for details.

“The list of firsts has some bright spots. Neighbors have been brought together while standing six feet apart. People are taking mid-day walks and rediscovering their neighborhoods. My husband, for one, took his first hike in 25 years. In a matter of days, schools and workplaces have mobilized the technology to train everyone to work from home. Volunteers are coming out of the woodwork, and our public and private sectors are collaborating 24/7 to find a safe path forward for all of us.

“There is one list of firsts we’re lucky not to be on; though Eagle County was an early hot spot in a nation unprepared for a crisis of this magnitude, others were first, and we are learning from their mistakes. We’ve embraced the new community mantra — Stay Home, Stay Safe — to eliminate this threat to our lives, livelihoods, and way of life.

“Without a doubt, these are incredibly stressful times for our households and businesses. As your town council, every decision we make balances the need for immediate relief with our ongoing responsibility to provide essential municipal services and position ourselves to boost the economic recovery the minute this crisis is behind us.

“Once we work the bugs out, we’ll be holding more frequent virtual meetings to keep you informed, but you can contact us anytime at council@avon.org.”