Avon council to review ‘Bang the Table,’ housing and other 2021 goals on Tuesday

The town of Avon on Friday published a draft of the town’s goals for 2021, a document which presents specific tasks and projects to be completed over the next 12 months.

The 2021 document will replace the town’s previously published strategic plan with regard to identifying specific projects to be completed during the calendar year.

Among the goals is the implementation of a new community engagement platform called Bang the Table, where the town can post projects and the community can comment. The town’s preliminary goal for the new platform is to post approximately nine separate projects by the beginning of February and then review the performance, functionality and usage of the new platform with council in April.

Roughly half of the Bang the Table projects will be planning and development projects overseen or administered by the Community Development Department, which will actively participate in developing content for the Bang the Table platform.

Avon Town Manager Eric Heil said the platform caught their attention when Vail used it during the Vail Civic Area Master Plan project.

“They found the platform worked very well and have continued to use it for other projects, including the West Vail Master Plan,” said Avon Communications Manager Elizabeth Wood. “They find the most impressive features to be the back-end functions, and report that the layout and design flexibility are particularly impressive.”

Enhancing community engagement was also a part of the town’s strategic plan. The council voted unanimously in favor of Bang the Table for 2021 in August.

Housing goals

The implementation of Bang the Table is the top goal for the community development department in 2021; updating the town’s community housing plan is goal No. 2.

The Avon Community Housing Plan, prepared in 2018, focuses on increasing deed restricted homeownership opportunities, growing the inventory of homeownership, stabilizing or increase the percentage of year-round residents, stabilizing or increasing the percentage of Eagle County working residents Avon, and adding deed restricted units to the inventory.

The town of Avon is hosting virtual public hearings in lieu of in-person meetings for the time being. Avon Town Hall closed to the public on Nov. 13 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19; Town Hall will remain closed until further notice.



Other housing related goals for 2021 include the efforts to conduct initial schematic designs for the development of town owned employee housing at the Swift Gulch site, preliminary outreach on a childcare and housing project for Planning Area E in the Village at Avon, and collection of residential sales data in town. Currently, approximately 50% of residences in Avon are occupied by full-time residents as their primary residence; the Avon Community Housing Plan states the goal to preserve this ratio of at least 50% primary residence occupancy of residential properties.

“In order to monitor and track compliance with this goal, residential sales data should be collected each year to determine the loss or gain in primary residence occupancy as well as to track real estate prices in relationship to affordable and accessible housing,” according to the plan.

The council review of the 2021 town goals is the first item on the agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5:25 p.m.

“This is a very broad topic and we intend this first meeting to be an introduction,” Heil wrote in a memo to the council published Friday. “Council will have the opportunity to continue the discussion for questions, comments and to provide direction at the January 26 Council meeting and February 9 Council meeting if desired.”