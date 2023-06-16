Avon cyclist’s top finish at UNBOUND Gravel won’t be the hardest thing he does this summer

Mike Brumbaugh (left) and Jake Wells (right) prepare to lead out the inaugural Bighorn Gravel last year. Wells and Brumbaugh both raced at UNBOUND Gravel in Kansas this June.

Leya Nicolait/Courtesy photo

Jake Wells had really one goal going into the 2023 UNBOUND (formerly Dirty Kanza) Gravel: finish.

“The big thing for me was that it was number five,” Wells said. “I was trying to get into that 1000-mile club.”

Spoiler alert: he finished…on the podium.

The 2017 runner-up in the elite 200-mile race, Wells opted to ride in the single speed category about a week out from the June 2 event, which attracts many of the best gravel riders in the country — and world.

“It’s hard to explain why you do it because it doesn’t make any sense. It’s not logical at all,” he explained of the calculus to go gear-less.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Out there in Kansas especially — you want to try in a group and get some miles done collectively,” he continued.

“And anytime you get to any kind of hill, you have to stand up and mash, so then you end up dropping the group, and then in the flats and the downs, they go by you and you’re doing all you can to stay on.”

Wells said he’s been running a lot lately — we’ll get to why later — and his longest ride heading into the iconic race was only about seven hours or so. Both factors led him back to the single speed category, which he won by 23 minutes over Denver’s Lucas Clarke in 2021.

“So, I kind of had a little bit of history with it,” he said, adding that on the notoriously muddy course, dealing with derailleurs can lead to DNFs.

“It was a different course (in 2021); the north course is hillier and more rugged. The south course is a little faster … so I could maybe run a little bit heavier gear. And I think that was the right move.”

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: VailDaily.com/newsletter

Riding a 40-16 gear ratio between his front chainring and rear sprocket in this year’s event, Wells took the lead early (though he wasn’t sure of his placing at the time) and hit mud for the first time at mile 11. He jumped off and ran with his bike.

“But I was pretty quick through there and then got on the bike and was able to ride a lot sooner than other guys,” he recalled. “And that was really the only time that I had to walk for mud; I talked to a few other folks and they had at least one if not two other sections they had to walk.”

He reached the 78.7-mile checkpoint in 4 hours, 37 minutes, 30 seconds, averaging about 17 miles per hour. At the first aid station a few miles later, he received confirmation that he was in fact leading the single speed category. Around mile 110, however, the 40-year-old Clarke whizzed by.

“He must have been riding a significantly heavier gear than I was because he just motored away and I was spun out,” stated Wells, who finished in a time of 12:22:30, about 23 minutes behind Clarke.

“It wasn’t my fastest time out there, but it wasn’t my slowest.”

Wells wasn’t the only area rider who competed at Unbound Gravel. Eagle’s Sam Brown placed 38th overall in the men’s elite field in 11:59:14. Basalt’s Zachary Russell finished the UNBOUND XL 350-mile race in 30:21:54, placing 18th, just ahead of Breckenridge’s Andy Heyne (33:10:27). Also, Mike Brumbaugh was 12th overall out of 1,217 finishers in the 100-mile event. Wells and Brumbaugh will be busy hosting and running Bighorn Gravel next weekend, but before then, Wells has another physically demanding task to attend to: the first race of the Lead Challenge.

After completing the Leadville Trail Marathon on Saturday, the 44-year-old will race either the Silver Rush 50-mile mountain bike or run on July 8-9, followed by the 100-mile mountain bike on Aug. 12, the Leadville 10k run the next day and the Leadville 100-mile trail run on Aug. 19.

When contemplating his summer undertaking at the end of Wednesday’s Davos Dash, where he placed fourth, one second behind Josiah Middaugh, Wells smiled and said, “It’s all new to me.”