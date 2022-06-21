Avon distributing sandbags to residents

The town of Avon is helping its residents prepare for monsoon season and the possibility of floods. Last summer, on July 22, Avon experienced heavy rain falls causing severe mudslides throughout the town.

In order to help residents prepare this year, the Public Works Department has sand and sandbags available near the Recycling Center, east of Home Depot at 375 Yoder Ave for residents. The town asks that residents bring their own shovels.



For more information, please contact public operations manager Gary Padilla at gpadilla@avon.org or call 970-748-4118.