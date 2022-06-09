Avon, Eagle County police agencies seeking participants for Latino Police Academy

The Avon Police Department will be hosting its 10th annual Latino Police Academy with expectations of educating and informing citizens on the roles and capabilities of the Avon Police Department, Vail Police Department, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, and Eagle Police Department. The Academy will take place every Monday starting July 11 through Aug. 29, with a total of eight classes. Classes will be held from 6-8:30 p.m and give an inside look at what it is like to work as a police officer in Eagle County.



The following topics will be presented:

July 11 : State of the Police Department, crime in Avon, community policing, Avon Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and crime scene investigations; to include fingerprinting, latent prints, dusting and black lights.

July 18 : S.W.A.T. — participants will learn about the Eagle County Special Operations Unit and also will be taught basic self-defense techniques.

July 25 : Drug Recognition Experts and DUI enforcement. Participants will learn how to evaluate the sobriety of an individual and perform tests on an intoxicated person.

Aug. 1 : Firearms Training Simulator — participants will be given a computer simulation of shoot or don't shoot situations and be required to react as a police officer in compliance with the use of force policy.

Aug. 8 : Participants will visit the Eagle County courtroom for a presentation and Eagle County Sheriff's Office Victims Advocates.

Aug. 15 : Defensive driving training. Participants will have the opportunity to drive a marked patrol vehicle equipped with lights and sirens through a driving course set up by the driving instructor.

Aug. 22 : Vail Public Safety Communications Center presentation.

Aug. 29: An evening with firearms instructors at the firing range.

The Avon Latino Police Academy is open to a maximum of 25 students, all subject to a background investigation. Due to the subject matter, we ask that participants be 18 years of age and older, have no felony convictions, no significant or recent misdemeanor convictions, and must be willing to complete a waiver of liability. Fill out an application today at the Avon Police Department or online . You can also email your registration form to Detective Alan Hernandez at ahernandez@avon.org .



For more information in Spanish, please contact APD Community Outreach Coordinator Brenda Torres at btorres@avon.org or call 970-748-4001.