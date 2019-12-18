Avon Eaglebend apartments gas line fire forces evacuations of buildings

Firefighters from the Eagle River Fire Protection District are at the scene of a gas line fire at the Eaglebend Apartments in Avon. Crews from Xcel Energy are also at the scene.



This story will be updated.

Several Avon apartment residents near a gas line fire were evacuated Wednesday morning from their homes.

Tracy Leclair, public information officer with the Eagle River Fire Protection District, said a skid steer apparently hit a gas line while repairing some playground equipment at Eaglebend Apartments.

Buildings adjacent to the fire have been evacuated, and 29 residents are expected to be out of their homes for the next several hours, Leclair said.

“It’s actually safer to have it on fire than to have the threat of an explosion,” Leclair said.

The flame actually keeps gas and fumes from accumulating, similar to the way an off-burn on an oil rig does in the oil field, Leclair said.

Additional video of the gas line fire at Eaglebend Apartments in Avon where construction workers hit an 1.5” gas line. Crews remain in the defensive strategy until heavy equipment arrives and the line can be accessed and crimped off.Please avoid the area to allow crews to operate safely. Posted by Eagle River Fire Protection District on Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Eagle River Fire Protection District crews are keeping the area and the ski steer doused with water.

Xcel Energy is on the scene with equipment to handle the situation, Leclair said.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities ask that you please avoid the area.