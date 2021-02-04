Avon Elementary sends quarantine notice

Avon Elementary sent COVID-19 notices to its community Wednesday evening after learning of a positive case, Eagle County Schools announced Thursday.

The positive case was last in school Wednesday, and contact tracing determined 15 students and one staff member will have to quarantine.

Several other schools have sent COVID-19 notices this week, including Homestake Peak School and Eagle Valley Middle School.

The district also announced Wednesday that all 328 students in grades K-5 at Red Hill Elementary School are transitioning to fully-remote learning until Friday, Feb. 12, the last day before the February break, after four staff members tested positive for the virus in recent days. The school plans to have students return to in-person instruction after the break on Monday, Feb. 22.