Avon fire doused in minutes Monday.Woman charged in Monday’s East Vail campground fire

County under fire restrictions

Eagle County has implemented “Stage 1” fire restrictions prohibiting all open burning for private lands in unincorporated Eagle County.

Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service White River National Forest will be implementing the same restrictions on Friday.

The restrictions mean:

• Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e., a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable).

• No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.

• No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.

• No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

• No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame, or any other spark producing device, except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.

• No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.

• Fireworks are always prohibited on BLM, National Forest and National Park Service lands.

Fire restrictions will be in place until further notice. Violation of federal fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of not more than $100,000 or imprisonment for not more than 12 months or both. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire.

For more information about fire restrictions in these areas, log on to: http://www.gacc.nifc.gov

You can also visit “>http://www.coemergency.com.