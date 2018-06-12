Avon fire doused in minutes Monday.Woman charged in Monday’s East Vail campground fire
June 12, 2018
County under fire restrictions
Eagle County has implemented “Stage 1” fire restrictions prohibiting all open burning for private lands in unincorporated Eagle County.
Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service White River National Forest will be implementing the same restrictions on Friday.
The restrictions mean:
• Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds (i.e., a metal, in-ground containment structure — fire pans and rock campfire rings are not acceptable).
• No fires of any type, including charcoal, outside of developed areas.
• No smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or in a barren area free of vegetation.
• No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.
• No welding or operation of an acetylene or other similar torch with open flame, or any other spark producing device, except from an area that has been cleared of vegetation.
• No operation of any internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed and in working order.
• Fireworks are always prohibited on BLM, National Forest and National Park Service lands.
Fire restrictions will be in place until further notice. Violation of federal fire restrictions is punishable by a fine of not more than $100,000 or imprisonment for not more than 12 months or both. Those found responsible for starting wildfires will also face restitution costs of suppressing the fire.
For more information about fire restrictions in these areas, log on to: http://www.gacc.nifc.gov
You can also visit “>http://www.coemergency.com.
AVON — Fire crews stomped out a small fire Monday evening just west of the Brookside Lodge on Highway 6.
Westbound Hwy 6 was closed east of West Beaver Creek Blvd., and the fire was limited to a few dozen square yards.
The fire was reported at 6:48 p.m. behind the Lodge at Brookside Condominiums complex near Highway 6.
Eagle River Fire, Vail Fire and Avon Police had it handled and cleared by 7:37.
However, about 10 minutes later, an Avon police office investigating the source of the original fire and the flammability of the dry ground fuels, inadvertently caused the fire to restart, Avon police said in a statement.
The same fire crews were immediately back at the scene, and the half-acre fire was completely extinguished by 8:39 p.m.
An internal review of the incident, Avon police said.
The Avon fire was one of several, large and small, that has local officials asking people to use extra caution amid dry conditions, high winds and humidity in the single digits.
"Residents are reminded, as we remind ourselves, to be vigilant when using fire, given the drier than usual conditions," Avon Police said in a statement.
Woman charged in East Vail fire
A woman faces misdemeanor charges for sparking a fire in East Vail, around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The Vail Fire Department and Eagle River Fire Protection District quickly jumped on a small fire, and kept it small – less than an acre, said Aaron Mayville with the U.S. Forest Service Holy Cross Ranger District.
The fire, near the Gore Creek Campground above the Gore Creek trailhead, grew to three-quarters of an acre. No structures were threatened, and no evacuations were ordered for Gore Creek campground.
The woman whose campfire ignited the Gore Fire received a summons charging her with one count of "firing woods or prairie," a class 2 misdemeanor.
"Please be responsible, careful and respectful," Mayville said. "They did some good work quickly to get it handled," Aaron Mayville, District Ranger for the Eagle-Holy Cross forest said. "We train for exactly that."
Crews stomped on a fire at the Minturn shooting range that was touched off Saturday.
Bocco fire contained
The biggest blaze in the area, the Bocco fire, is 50 percent contained and remains 415 acres.
Crews continued mop-up efforts throughout the day. Despite warm, dry and breezy conditions there was minimal fire activity with some smoking and smoldering within the interior of the fire perimeter, Jeremy Spetter, Incident Commander said.
"Smoke and dust will continue to be visible in the coming days," Spetter said. "There are still smoldering hot spots within the fire perimeter that may continue to produce smoke; we are being very diligent with our work because of continued weather conditions."
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
