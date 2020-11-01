Avon giving out $150,000 to local businesses

Lake Street near Nottingham Park in Avon in 2018. The town will opened up a round of grant funding to local businesses on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

Avon opened up a $150,000 round of relief grant funding for local businesses on Friday.

The Avon Town Council approved the funds to be given out in $5,000 increments to local businesses; businesses have until Nov. 16 to apply.

“We want to be able to review grant applications, make decisions and cut checks before Thanksgiving,” said Town Manager Eric Heil.

The grant application criteria was developed based on demonstrating that the business has suffered financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic and will use the funds appropriately.

Avon town staff cited examples including businesses that need to install heated tents to expand outdoor seating areas; businesses that need to build more capacity for on-going impacts; businesses that need rent relief; and businesses that needed COVID-19 related expenses/investments such as PPE and extra cleaning/sanitation staff.

Councilmember Tamra Underwood thanked town staff not just for putting together the program, but for operating it, as well, which will require a commitment from town staff.

Heil said the program was created as a result of the many conversations town staff has had with local businesses over the last few months.

Big year for community grants

The grants will contribute to a big year of community grants giving for the Town of Avon.

Prior to the $150,000 allocation, the Avon Town Council has awarded $237,000 in Community Relief Grants to seven different nonprofit organizations in Eagle County. In addition, 1,681 food vouchers for Avon restaurants were distributed totaling $38,152.

Eagle Valley Community Foundation, which runs The Community Market, received $50,000 from the Town of Avon. The Community Market was seeing an average of 3,300 to 3,400 Eagle County customers per week at one point in 2020, serving 8,721 people in the 81620 zip code from May 1 to Aug. 16.

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund received $15,000 from the Town of Avon, distributing the funds to four Avon locals suffering from cancer and other medical conditions.

The Hope Center of the Eagle River Valley used the $10,000 the group received from the Town of Avon to pay school-based therapists for an additional 491 hours of work during the summer of 2020.

The Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation, which received $5,000 from the Town of Avon, has helped more than 86 Avon residents since March, giving $12,300 in grants to Avon residents.

Catholic Charities, which received $5,000 from the Town of Avon, used the funds to assist eight families in maintaining their housing through the pandemic crisis.

United Way of Eagle River Valley, which received $2,000 from the Town of Avon, used the funds to safely deliver 308 meals to Avon residents.

Locals only

To be eligible to apply, businesses must have a current and valid Town of Avon business license and be up-to-date with Avon sales tax.

Applying businesses must have a physical location within the town’s commercially zoned area from which business operations are conducted.

Details about the program and the complete application are available at http://www.avon.org/covid19.