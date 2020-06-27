Avon lands $1.6 million grant to buy two electric buses

The town of Avon has received a $1.6 million grant for the purchase of two electric buses.



The town of Avon has received a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration through the Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant program for two electric buses. The program funds the deployment of transit buses and infrastructure for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses and supporting facilities.

“These grants will help communities nationwide deploy the next generation of bus technology to enhance their transportation system,” U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.

“We couldn’t be more excited to receive this grant to further Avon’s Climate Action goals. The electric buses will be a perfect fit in our beautiful town,” Avon Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes said.

“We’re pleased to have partnered with Proterra, a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission buses. Proterra’s past successes no doubt bolstered our request,” Avon Town Manager Eric Heil said. “The new buses will be 100% cleaner and provide our riders and residents a quieter experience.”

“These two electric buses will replace two diesel buses that are beyond their useful life,” Avon Transit Superintendent Jim Shoun said. “We are looking forward to incorporating them into our transit fleet in 2021 and reducing our fleet maintenance costs.”

For more information, email Avon Mobility Director Eva Wilson at ewilson@avon.org.