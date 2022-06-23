Avon launches voter survey regarding potential ballot measures

The Avon Town Council is considering a use tax, marijuana tax and sales tax, and a lodging tax or property tax to support Regional Transit. To get voter input, Avon is conducting an online survey regarding the potential ballot measures this November.

The survey begins today, Thursday, June 23, and is scheduled to close on Friday, July 1.

There are two ways Avon registered voters can participate in the survey:

By visiting the town’s website (Avon.org ) and clicking on the survey link provided in the black alert bar at the top of the homepage.

Some voters will receive a text inviting them to take the survey. The text will have the town logo at the top.

Avon Town Council will consider all public input before determining whether to refer any tax ballot questions to the Avon voters for consideration this November.

For more information on these potential tax questions, visit Engage.Avon.org . Your answers are completely confidential, and the 20-question survey will only take 10 minutes to complete. If you have any questions, please contact Ineke de Jong in the Town Administrative Office by email at info@avon.org or by phone at 970-748-4013.

