Avon man charged with sexual assault of a child

Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel



An Avon man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, as well as three other felonies, after police caught him in the act of trying to lure a minor into having sexual relations with him.

Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel, 50, was arrested on June 23 after he walked right into a trap set for him by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the GRANITE task force, according to a press release sent Wednesday.

On June 8, two EagleVail parents reported that their child told them she had been sexually assaulted a few years ago.

The child was watching a television program with her stepfather about children who were sexually assaulted when she told him that she had been assaulted, according to the release.

Portillo Curiel was identified as a suspect and, during police’s investigation of the report, the man reached out to the victim to wish her a happy birthday.

It was then that undercover sheriff’s deputies had a text message conversation with the man, posing as the victim.

Portillo Curiel acknowledged the past sexual assaults over a few conversations and agreed to meet who he thought was the child to have further sexual relations.

When he went to meet up with the victim, Portillo Curiel was met by police who immediately arrested him and took him to the Eagle County jail.

According to the release, Portillo Curiel had items with him that “would have been used to facilitate further sexual acts and assaults.”

Portillo Curiel is now being held on a $50,000 bond. He has been charged with four felonies: sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child, both class 3 felonies, internet luring of a child and criminal attempted sexual assault of a child, both class 4 felonies.

If he is found guilty, class 3 felony sexual assault on a child carries a penalty of 4 to 12 years in prison and/or fines of $3,000 to $750,000, according to Colorado state statute.

Anyone with information related to this crime or this suspect is urged to call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, or to submit a tip online at P3Tips.com .

