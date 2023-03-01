Avon man faces charges related to sexual exploitation of a child

Andrew Fisher, 33, of Avon, was arrested on Feb. 23 for charges relating to the sexual exploitation of a child. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force program that an IP address in Avon was potentially using online networks to receive and share child sexual abuse materials. Through the investigation, Fisher was arrested. He was later released on a $25,000 bond and faces the following charges:

Sexual exploitation of a child/child-sell/publish — Class 4 Felony

Sexual exploitation of a child/child-possession of material – Class 3 Felony

The Internet Crimes Against Children task force program was established in 1998 to help law enforcement agencies with resources to prevent, investigate and stop sexual crimes against minors. Thousands of tips regarding online child victimization are sent through the ICAC data system each month. Once these tips are reviewed, they are transferred to investigators.

For more information about how to use the internet safely, ICAC recommends these resources:

Cyberbullying Research Center: http://www.cyberbulling.org

Need help with talking to your kids about online safety or how to establish parental controls? Visit the Family Online Safety Institute website: http://www.fosi.org

Report suspected online and offline child exploitation through NetSmartz: http://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz

If you have any information about the suspect or this crime and would like to remain anonymous you can call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at http://www.p3tips.com , or send a mobile tip using the free ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app. If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn a CASH reward from the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.

Persons charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.