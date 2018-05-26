Avon man found dead in his car Friday in the North Trail parking lot in Vail

VAIL — At approximately 7:06 a.m. on Friday, May 25, a male individual identified as William D. Hoffhines, 69, of Avon, was discovered deceased in his vehicle at the parking area at the far west end of North Frontage Road West.

Vail Police officers and detectives, along with the Eagle County Coroner's Office, responded to the scene and began an investigation. Detectives are awaiting the coroner's report to formally identify a cause of death. As of now, detectives do not suspect foul play.

The investigation remains active. Inquiries can be directed to Detective Sgt. Luke Causey at lcausey@vailgov.com.