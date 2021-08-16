Avon man wanted on charges of sexual assault on a child

Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office

Police are searching for an Avon man who now faces a total of six felony charges related to sexual assault of a child and failed to appear in court last week.

Carlos Javier Portillo Curiel was released on a $50,000 bond last month and then failed to appear at his first court appearance Thursday, prompting a new arrest warrant to be issued, according to a recent press release.

Portillo Curiel was arrested June 23 when he walked into a trap set for him by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the GRANITE task force.

He was initially charged with four felonies: sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and sexual assault on a child, both class 3 felonies, internet luring of a child and criminal attempted sexual assault of a child, both class 4 felonies.

After being granted search warrants for Portillo Curiel’s property, the Sheriff’s Office discovered evidence to bring forward two additional charges: sexual exploitation of a child, a class 3 felony, and promotion of obscenity to a minor, a class 6 felony, according to the press release.

In early June, police received a call from EagleVail parents who said their child had recently told them that she had been sexually assaulted a few years prior.

Portillo Curiel was identified as a suspect and, during police’s investigation of the report, undercover sheriff’s deputies had a text message conversation with him, posing as the victim.

The man acknowledged the past sexual assaults over a few conversations and police staged a meet-up, at which point they arrested him and took him to the Eagle County jail, where he remained until posting bond on July 13.

Police are now actively looking for Portillo Curiel, who was last seen in the Avon area on Aug. 7. A private party has issued a $5,000 CASH reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information about Portillo Curiel, his whereabouts or these crimes can contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office to speak with an investigator at (970) 328-8525. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting the Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, or can submit a tip online at P3Tips.com .