Avon Mayor: Town of Avon moving forward in a positive direction (column)

Summer has arrived in Avon. The first concert of the season, Pop Up Strings, took place Monday, May 28, on the lakeside patio of the Performance Pavilion. Roughly 100 people on the patio, lawn and stand-up paddleboards enjoyed the Touch of Class String Quartet's rendition of classical, rock and pop tunes while soaking up the sun and spectacular views.

The feeling of summer and the respite it provides permeated the air, with locals and visitors of all ages listening to the concert and playing on the beach, the soccer fields and the new Jump/Splash/Learn playground. What an excellent start to Avon's summer season.

So, what else is going on in Avon? Synonymous with summer in Colorado is roadwork. Our local version is the paving and redesign of West Beaver Creek Boulevard. Access to the Avon Post Office takes a little extra maneuvering and patience, so please bear with us as we create a safer, more beautiful pedestrian- and bike-friendly environment with wider sidewalks, clearly marked crossings and new landscaping. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.

Avon's summer calendar is full of old favorites and new events, from yoga to beer and everything between. Free yoga by the lake has already returned to the pavilion terrace in Harry A. Nottingham Park Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. running through Aug. 25.

Coming up Friday, June 22, and Saturday, June 23 is the third-annual Cover Rock music festival, featuring the country's best cover bands. This ticketed event will bring iconic American rock 'n' roll to our stage with its Made in America theme. Be there for the music of The Doors, Tom Petty, The Allman Brothers and Bruce Springsteen, to name a few.

New events to add to your summer fun list include the Lake Street Market, brought to us by Avon locals Derek George and Kerri Thelen and their company Lettuce Patch Productions. Lake Street will come alive Wednesday evenings from June 20 to Sept. 12 with a farmers market that is a celebration of history, art, food, drink and music, with kids' activities and unique items you won't find elsewhere.

Also new for June is the inaugural Vail Valley Brew Fest, which we will welcome to Nottingham Park on Saturday, June 30.

Nottingham Lake now features a 50-meter, Olympic-length dedicated swim lane. Longer than other lap lanes in the area, it provides fresh-water practice for recreational and competitive athletes all summer long. For details about all our summer events, visit the Special Events page at http://www.avon.org.

The town is working hard to implement changes that support its Climate Action Plan.

May 1, 2018, marked the elimination of the availability of plastic bags in all retail and restaurant establishments in Avon. Shoppers in Avon are changing habits and getting used to bringing bags to all of the stores in addition to the grocery store.

Council has scheduled a work session on waste and recycling for Tuesday, June 26, to discuss whether containers made from polystyrene should be banned from the town due to its recycling challenges. The Zagster bike-sharing program introduced last fall is being expanded with three more bike stations.

The town is in solid financial shape. At the close of our last fiscal year, the town's governmental funds were up $939,462 from the prior year. While property tax collections were down due to a mill rate decrease tied to debt obligations paid off in 2016, the overall net position of the town increased by $83,704.

The Avon Town Council is always seeking feedback. Public input is welcome at council meetings held the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. The meeting schedule, agendas and meeting materials are available at http://www.avon.org.

Summer "Coffee with Council" will take place on a handful of Saturdays throughout the summer: June 16, July 7 and Aug. 11 from 10 to 11 a.m. on the Pavilion Patio following the free yoga sessions. Another opportunity to provide input is our community survey, which will be distributed this summer to Avon residents, property owners and businesses. Please take a few minutes to fill out the survey to help Council understand what is going well and what could use attention.

Avon is moving forward in a positive direction, taking advantage of many of the endless possibilities that exist in the town.

Jennie Fancher is the mayor of Avon.