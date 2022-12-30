Avon offers Tipsy Taxi shuttle service on New Year’s Eve

Ringing in 2023 in Avon? Take advantage of Avon Transit’s free Tipsy Taxi service on New Year’s Eve. The service provides passengers with a free ride home within Avon’s town limits between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Look for a white, 12-passenger van with the Avon logo.

You can also contact the driver directly at 970-390-7848 to get a ride anywhere within town limits. If they are on the move and can’t answer, leave a message and they will call you back.

Roaming stops include:

Westgate Plaza

Avon Station

Christy Sports

Christie Lodge

Sheraton/Comfort Inn

Elk Lot

Westin Riverfront Hotel

More information is available online at Avon.org/TipsyTaxi . Whether you live in Wildridge, Buffalo Ridge, or within the town core, let Avon Transit get you home safely this New Year’s Eve.

If you have any questions, please contact the Avon Mobility Department at mobility@avon.org or call 970-471-4120.