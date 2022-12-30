Avon offers Tipsy Taxi shuttle service on New Year’s Eve
Service runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. within Avon town limits
Ringing in 2023 in Avon? Take advantage of Avon Transit’s free Tipsy Taxi service on New Year’s Eve. The service provides passengers with a free ride home within Avon’s town limits between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Look for a white, 12-passenger van with the Avon logo.
You can also contact the driver directly at 970-390-7848 to get a ride anywhere within town limits. If they are on the move and can’t answer, leave a message and they will call you back.
Roaming stops include:
- Westgate Plaza
- Avon Station
- Christy Sports
- Christie Lodge
- Sheraton/Comfort Inn
- Elk Lot
- Westin Riverfront Hotel
More information is available online at Avon.org/TipsyTaxi. Whether you live in Wildridge, Buffalo Ridge, or within the town core, let Avon Transit get you home safely this New Year’s Eve.
If you have any questions, please contact the Avon Mobility Department at mobility@avon.org or call 970-471-4120.
See more