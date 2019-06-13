Avon officers respond to report of man with gun in Walmart parking lot

Officers from the Avon Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun and possible drug use in the Walmart parking lot on Thursday night, according to a release. Vail Police, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol officers and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center also assisted.

Officers cleared the store to ensure there was no public safety threat. Two individuals were contacted in a vehicle in the parking lot. One female is in custody on an unrelated warrant.

According to the release, officers did not locate any weapons. The Avon Police Department does not believe that there is any further public safety concern.