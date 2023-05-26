Avon opens Nottingham Lake and beach for the summer

Nottingham Lake and beachfront opened for the summer on Friday.

Avon on Friday announced that Nottingham Lake and its beachfront are open for the 2023 summer season.

Nottingham Lake opened for swimming on Thursday with stand-up paddle board and pedal boat rentals available through Stand Up Paddle Colorado on the north shore of the lake. Guests are also welcome to bring their own boats or paddleboards. Non-motorized vessels less than 16 feet in length are allowed and personal floatation devices are required for all passengers. The designated areas to launch are located adjacent to the docks on the north and south sides of the lake.

Summer will be filled with several recreation programs, including drop-in open water swims on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. starting June 15, the Dunk-N-Dash duathlon race series on Mondays at 6 p.m. beginning June 19. The family Father’s Day race, the ‘Super Dad’ 2K Fun Run, will be held Saturday, June 17, and the Colorado Swimming Open Water Swim Championships are set for Saturday, Aug. 12.

Outdoor fitness offerings begin in June with yoga and HIIT classes. The Nottingham Park Fit Court will be utilized for some classes but remains available for everyday use. There will also be an expanded Yoga in the Park series with several different types of classes for all ages and ability levels.

The park also features paved paths, a playground, two beach volleyball courts, six newly-reconstructed pickleball courts, two tennis courts, and two basketball courts.

The Nottingham Park restrooms are open for the season during park operating hours. Picnic reservations are available online for groups of 50 people or less, and the barbecue grills and picnic shelters are ready and available for public use. The public is reminded that Nottingham Park grills may not be used during Stage 2 fire restrictions or a red-flag warning.

At its May 9 meeting, the Avon Town Council directed staff to designate the north park path in Nottingham Park as a dismount zone. This designation will be in effect between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Through traffic is encouraged to use the south park path, the Eagle Valley Trail or the bike lane on West Beaver Creek Boulevard.

For more information regarding Harry A. Nottingham Park or a list of all Recreation Department activities and offerings, visit AvonRec.org .