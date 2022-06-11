Avon opens up applications for annual Community Grant Program

The town of Avon is now accepting applications for its 2023 Avon Community Grant Program .

The town welcomes applications from nonprofit organizations that support and provide programs and services in the areas of arts, culture, education, environment, health, heritage, housing, human services, Latino outreach, and recreation. The overall intent of this program is to provide financial support to programs and services that benefit the Avon community, and that are not otherwise provided through the town’s municipal government.

Last year, the town distributed $88,950 in cash and $1,084 worth of in-kind contributions to the 17 organizations in the program.

Community Grant applications are reviewed on an annual basis. Grant funding is prioritized and approved through the town’s annual budgeting process. The Community Grant Program criteria and application packet, including review criteria, submission requirements, and timeline, is available online.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 5 p.m. on Monday, August 29.



An Ad Hoc Community Grants Review Committee will review all applications and make funding recommendations to the Avon Town Council. Funding decisions are based on the completeness of the application, supporting documentation, eligibility, compliance with review guidelines, a recommendation from the Ad Hoc Grant Review Committee, and availability of funds. The Grants Review Committee does not anticipate conducting presentation meetings with applicants; however, the Grants Review Committee may have questions or requests for additional information from applicants prior to convening as a committee to review applications.

For more information, visit Avon.org/communitygrants or contact General Government Manager Ineke de Jong at 970-748-4013 or idejong@avon.org .