Avon opts out of state-wide paid leave program

The Avon Town Council unanimously voted Tuesday to opt out of the state-wide Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program, known as the FAMLI program. The town is following the lead of the vast majority of municipalities — including the Breckenridge, Vail and Telluride town councils — which have all determined that the financial requirement of the town government and the employees is not worth the returns of the program at this time.

The FAMLI program was created after Colorado voters approved Proposition 118 by a 57.75% majority in Nov. 2020. Passing the proposition established a paid family and medical leave program that will provide 12 weeks, and up to 16 weeks in certain cases, of paid leave to all employees in the state. The program will be funded through a payroll tax to be paid for by employers and employees in a 50/50 split.

Benefits during a state-approved FAMLI leave will pay employees between 37% and 90% of their wages, based on their income, capped at $1,100 per week and $13,200 annually.

Premium payments for the program begin in Jan. 2023, with benefits being made available on Jan. 1, 2024. Governments that choose to participate in the program are required to enroll all of their employees, paying a premium of 0.09% of the employee’s salary that is split between the employee and employer. The state retains the ability to increase that fee by up to 33%, to 1.2% of wages.

Local governments are allowed to opt out of the system if they currently provide a family and medical leave program that matches or surpasses the offerings of the FAMLI program. The town of Avon’s paid leave programs meet these criteria, and the council determined that with the competitive benefits the town provides employees and the program still being developed at a state level, it does not benefit the town or employees to participate in the program at this time.

Another reason that council members chose to opt out is that individual employees are still able to join the FAMLI program if they prefer it to the town’s paid leave program, and are allowed to opt into the program as a government entity at any time. As town manager Eric Heil pointed out, this makes opting out a win-win situation, while opting in at this time appears to be an unnecessary risk.

“It doesn’t cost the employee any more if we opt out and an individual employee chooses to opt in,” Heil said. “It costs every employee if we opt in, and everyone is required to do that reduction, and it costs the town.”

If individual employees do choose to join the FAMLI program, their premiums will be matched by the state instead of the local government.

Other municipalities, including Eagle and Eagle County, will vote on program participation later this month and have signaled that they plan to opt out as well. An estimated 85% of all government entities in the state have opted out, with only 2-3% opting in and the rest remaining unknown.