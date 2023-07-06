Avon Paralympic athlete lobbies in Washington, D.C. for cancer patients

The Lymphedema Treatment Act was passed on Dec. 23, 2022 and Thomas Walsh joined many of its supporters in a celebration in Washington, D.C. in June.

Thomas Walsh/Courtesy photo

Avon’s Thomas Walsh is no stranger to Washington, D.C. The U.S. Paralympic Alpine National Team member has been there twice with the team after the 2018 and 2022 Paralympics, and a few times as a civilian traveling for fun. But his most recent trip had a different purpose and meaning for the 2022 Winter Paralympic silver medalist. On this trip he was celebrating the passage of legislation that will help him and so many others.

In 2009, at the age of 14, Walsh was diagnosed with stage IV bone cancer (Ewing’s sarcoma) in his pelvis and lungs. He underwent chemotherapy, radiation and countless surgeries, one of which was a pelvic resection that removed his primary tumor and removed lymph nodes in his pelvis, resulting in lymphedema in his right leg.

“Lymphedema is a chronic disease which has no cure, however, I am active in my management and live an active lifestyle,” Walsh said. “It is not a classifiable disability within my sport however my pelvic resection is, resulting in limited strength and mobility in my right hip. I compete as a standing athlete in the LW4 category within Paralympic Alpine Skiing.”

Walsh first learned of the Lymphedema Treatment Act shortly after his appearance at the 2018 Winter Paralympics.

“I was contacted via social media about it and I was immediately on board. I traveled to Washington, D.C. to lobby and meet with various members of government to help raise awareness of the legislation in 2018. I then took a backseat role, participating on a few calls over the years. The Lymphedema Treatment Act then passed on December 23, 2022. I traveled back to Washington, D.C. this summer for a celebration involving all who lobbied and worked tirelessly to get it passed. This was a huge step in awareness and treatment for lymphedema and other vascular illnesses requiring compression treatment,” Walsh said.

Thomas Walsh enjoys a visit to the White House with the U.S. Paralympic Alpine National Team in May of 2022. He has visited Washington, D.C. after the 2018 and 2022 Paralympics. Thomas Walsh/Courtesy photo

Getting to the finish line

The legislation redefines the required devices (i.e. compression stockings and compression pumps) under Medicare to enable those who require this type of treatment easier access to these devices. Although this legislation relates specifically to a change in Medicare law, it would set a precedent for Medicaid and private insurers to follow.

Walsh said the experience of lobbying for the Lymphedema Treatment Act in Washington was eye-opening.

“It was quite a shock to see the processes of just how things get done and the inner workings of our government,” Walsh said. “Walking the halls of Congress and through the Capitol building is an experience that I will never forget. It is stressful and chaotic and I will be honest, it was quite disheartening at first, it took 12 years to get this passed.”

But it did inspire Walsh to give back to his community in any way possible, so he ran for election within his local hometown, and he is a three-year member of the town of Avon’s Culture, Art and Special Events committee with two more years left on his current term.

“While this is not related to lymphedema, the speed and intimacy of this seems to fit my pace much more than the hustle and bustle of Washington, D.C. The world of politics is a cutthroat place, requiring extreme determination and perseverance. This does relate to the world of sports, and I feel my experience as an athlete has helped me during this process,” Walsh said.

Despite there being hundreds of bills that go through the government process, the Lymphedema Treatment Act will affect millions of Americans around the country as well as those here in the Vail Valley.

“As a patient of the Shaw Cancer Center, I know that many affected by cancer with secondary lymphedema will benefit from the LTA,” Walsh said. “Lymphedema is most recognized within breast cancer patients who wear a compression sleeve on their arm following a mastectomy. The LTA will help these patients receive adequate treatment to deal with this byproduct of their cancer treatments.”

Thomas Walsh, a U.S. Paralympic athlete and Avon resident, poses in front of Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper’s office in Washington, D.C. in support of the Lymphedema Treatment Act. Thomas Walsh/Courtesy photo

Through this process, Walsh feels that he was able to participate in something bigger than himself.

“I was able to connect with others who share my disease and all the difficulties that come with living with it. It was rewarding to know that even though I come from a small town in Colorado, I played a role to help countless others in our country. It was humbling to be a part of it,” Walsh said.

Walsh strongly encourages others to take an active role in their communities and government to help enact the changes they want to see.

“It may be difficult and one may hear thousands of ‘no’s,’ however let me be proof that it can be done. I also hope that my work with the LTA can somehow inspire others, particularly young people, living with lymphedema to be active and healthy,” Walsh said. “A diagnosis with lymphedema can be debilitating and I hope that I can be proof that life can be lived to the fullest despite the challenges that come with living with an incurable disease.”