Avon partners with Walking Mountains’ Energy Smart Colorado program

Walking Mountains' Energy Smart program offers a variety of incentives to offset the cost of energy efficiency and electrification improvements.

Walking Mountains/Courtesy Photo

The town of Avon has partnered with Walking Mountains Science Center to offer a variety of incentives to offset the cost of energy efficiency and electrification improvements for Avon businesses and residents.

Through the partnership, Avon residents are eligible for a $50 on-site home energy assessment, which may be repaid as a rebate if an improvement project recommended in their report is completed within six months. All Avon businesses are eligible for a free energy walkthrough. Program participants will have access to a list of local contractors who can assist with upgrades along with coaching from the energy team at Walking Mountains .

In Avon, double rebates are available to businesses and residents for energy efficiency, safety and weatherization improvements . This includes rebates for efficiency and safety measures like air-sealing, insulation, duct sealing, ventilation, lighting controls, heat tape timers, radon mitigation and more. In 2022, rebate amounts are up to $1,000 for homes and up to $2,000 for businesses.

For building electrification measures, Avon residents and businesses may receive an additional $500 on top of the regular Walking Mountains Energy Smart rebate for electrification (normally up to $6,000 for businesses or $3,000 for homeowners).

For example, if an Avon business that previously had a gas water heater installs a new heat pump water heater, it would be eligible for a rebate up to $6,500 (some restrictions apply). Or, if an Avon homeowner switches from natural gas or propane heating to heat pump technology, it would be eligible for a rebate up to $3,500 (some restrictions apply).

Solar PV rebates are also available to homeowners in Avon for $1,000 each, and to businesses for $2,000 each. All rebate funds are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. A home energy assessment or business walkthrough is required to be eligible. Contact an energy coach at Walking Mountains for more details regarding qualifying projects and requirements.

All residents and businesses in Avon are encouraged to participate. This program will contribute to the reduction of community greenhouse gas emissions, and help the Eagle County community reach its Climate Action Plan goal of a 50% reduction in greenhouse emissions locally by 2030. Increased participation by businesses and commercial building owners will make a larger impact and help move closer to achieving this goal.

“The Town of Avon is committed to mitigating the effects of climate change,” said Charlotte Lin, Town of Avon Sustainability Coordinator. “We encourage our residents and businesses to take advantage of a variety of rebates to help reduce our collective carbon footprint.”

To date, through the Energy Smart Colorado program at Walking Mountains , more than 2,005 Eagle County homes have received a home energy assessment, with these homes completing over 958 energy improvements. In addition, more than 396 energy improvements have been completed by local businesses. When combined, the program has reduced over 11,970 metric tons of carbon emissions (annually). The average participant has reduced energy use by about 20%.

For more information, please contact Avon’s Sustainability Coordinator Charlotte Lin at clin@avon.org or 970-748-4083.