Avon passes recall ordinance to clarify town procedures

Avon Town Council recently clarified its recall procedures in a new ordinance, aiming to clear up confusion that led the town to the District Court last year.

At its Tuesday, Aug. 10 meeting, the Avon Town Council passed an ordinance that seeks to clarify recall procedures and requirements in the town.

Not only does the ordinance address the confusion that arose during the recent recall attempts of Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes and Council member Tamra Underwood, but also it outlines how any future recalls would be run in the town.

Prior to the ordinance passing, the Avon Municipal Code established the right to recall any elected official or officer in the town, but defined procedures “in the manner provided for in Article XXI of the State Constitution.”

It further holds that the council may “provide by ordinance for further recall procedures,” which is what the town did with the new ordinance.

Further, Town Manager Eric Heil wrote in the July 26 report that the new ordinance was meant to “reconcile any ambiguities between the state process and the municipal process for recall.”

In establishing the purpose for the recall procedures, the ordinance holds that “a well-defined procedure for the recall of council members will benefit the public confidence and participation in the constitutional rights of recall.”

Smith Hymes further emphasized this point during the last work session on the ordinance at the council’s July 26 meeting.

“I am in full support of the fact that we should have the right to recall,” she said. “Just because I was the subject of the recall, I’m not trying to make it more difficult to recall, I’m trying to make it fair and equitable and represent all electors. … Recall is a right and we are not trying to subvert that right in any way by figuring out clearly what the signature threshold should be.”

One of the main items that the ordinance clarifies is the threshold and calculation of signatures required for a recall, which was the crux of the argument that went before the district court in late 2020.

In the town’s complaint to the district court, it held that the committee’s interpretation violated voters’ First and 14th amendment rights in failing to count undervotes — or votes not cast. While the district judge ruled in favor of the Avon Recall Committee — thus holding that the undervotes did not count toward the calculation of signatures required — the new ordinance seeks to more explicitly define required signatures within the town for any future recalls.

In a previous draft of the ordinance, Council members were given two options on how signatures would be calculated. The first — which was in line with the town’s interpretation of state statute — would include undervotes and be calculated as follows: [Total votes for all candidates + total votes cast for no candidate (i.e. undervotes)] X 0.25 ÷ number of Council seats to be filled in the preceding regular town election.

The second — which would be in line with the District Court’s ruling — would be calculated as: Total votes for all candidates X 0.25 ÷ number of Council seats to be filled in the last preceding regular town election.

At its July 26 meeting, all council members expressed support for the first alternative to include undervotes.

Underwood stated that including undervotes was “the only way that we can protect the Avon electors from an inaccurate threshold,” as it recognizes “equal protection rights under the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution” as well as “First Amendment rights to speak or not speak, to vote or not to vote.”

“I believe an undervote to be an intentional and purposeful vote,” said Council member Lindsay Hardy. “It’s including protest votes, tactical voting and absentation. I believe we can’t determine the voters’ intentions when they choose not to cast a vote, but they were indeed voting.”

However, at this meeting, Council member Scott Prince suggested an alternative way to express this option, suggesting the ordinance use the phrase “all ballots cast” as it is equal to the first formula for calculation that includes undervotes.

Town Attorney Karl Hanlon, in response to this suggestion, said that it could open up the town to certain questions.

“The Constitution contains specific words and I think that it is, from a legal perspective, it’s a better approach for you as a home rule municipality to define what you think those words in the Constitution mean than to use a different set of words that are inconsistent with the Constitution and then argue that you as a home rule municipality should be able to choose different words and different methodology potentially,” Hanlon said. “It just opens the door to something completely different.”

However, Prince suggested that this was “worth the legal risk,” as using ballots cast “clears up any ambiguity that could come as a result of this language.”

Smith Hymes agreed that this was “the cleanest way to approach this.”

“We’re talking about human beings and we don’t have to figure out what their intentions were or we don’t give them an option to vote no or all of the potential scenarios for basically depriving voters of their voice,” she said.

The ordinance passed on Aug. 10 — by a unanimous vote of the council — uses this “all ballots cast” language to define the signatures required to recall. Specifically, the ordinance stipulates that:

On the first recall attempt, the petition must be signed by registered electors equal in number to at least 25% of the total ballots cast in the preceding election for the office

On subsequent recall attempts, another recall petition filed against the same officer during the same term must be signed by registered electors equal in number to at least 50% of the total ballots cast in the preceding election for the office

The ordinance also provides specific formulas for how to calculate each scenario.

Now that the ordinance has passed, it will go into effect in 30 days.

