Avon police ask for help in Ivy Nails vandalism

Ivy Nails staff and people from neighboring businesses work together to clean white paint off of the front door of the nail salon after it was vandalized Friday morning.

The Avon Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying a man who threw a bucket of white paint onto the front door of an Avon Nail Salon on Friday.

The vandalism took place at Ivy Nails around 5 a.m. Friday morning, prompting police to open two investigations into the suspect on video as well as another person of interest — the ex-boyfriend of a former employee, Avon Chief of Police Greg Daly said Monday.

Police have yet to locate the suspect captured on video and have not determined whether the two people under investigation could be connected in any way, Daly said.

In a grainy surveillance video from inside the shop , a man in a white shirt, white shoes and dark pants can be seen walking up to the front door with a bucket of paint and quickly pouring it down the door before tossing the bucket on the ground and walking away.

The video was posted to the department’s Facebook page along with a message addressed to anyone who may have been in the area of West Beaver Creek Blvd and U.S. Highway 6 around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

“If you saw this person, or saw this person get into a vehicle and leave, we would appreciate if you would contact us,” the post reads.

Surveillance video from neighboring businesses shows the man getting into a car of unknown make and model a few minutes later and driving away, Daly said.

Ivy Nails Salon is located at 1060 W Beaver Creek Blvd in a strip mall that also includes Joe’s Liquor, Agave and Fly-Fishing Outfitters.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Avon police at (970) 478-4040 or email Sergeant Bal Herrera at bherrera@avon.org .

In a separate investigation, police are looking into the ex-boyfriend of a former employee as a person of interest after he made harassing phone calls to the business the night before the vandalism, Daly said.

Police have made contact with this person but were unable to release further information as to whether the two are connected.

“We can’t say at this point in time if they’re linked,” he said. “So, we’re just going to keep an open mind as we continue these investigations.”

