Avon police chief recognized for excellence

Avon Police Chief Greg Daly, left, is presented with an official plaque from the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police on May 14, 2019. The plaque recognizes Daly for earning executive certification through the association.

Special to the Daily

AVON — Police Chief Greg Daly is now among a small group of law enforcement professionals in Colorado to receive executive certification through the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation Director John Camper officially certified Daly in Avon on May 14.

“This isn’t easy to get,” Camper said. “Chief Daly earned this prestigious designation through the completion of quite a variety of rigorous milestones.”

In Eagle County, Daly made headlines before becoming chief of police in Avon when he helped solve the case of the Bridge Street Bandit, who broke into 25 ATMs in Eagle County before being arrested in Avon in 2011.

Daly also disarmed active shooter Rossi Moreau in Vail in 2009 after Moreau shot four people, killing one. During Moreau’s trial, Daly said in refusing to drop his weapon, it appeared Moreau wanted SWAT team responders to shoot him. Rather than doing so, Daly grabbed Moreau’s wrist and wrestled the gun away from him.

“You can be very proud of Chief Daly, as he is committed to providing quality law enforcement services to your community,” Camper said.

One of two in Eagle County

Camper said Daly earned more than 900 points across five sections of quantitative evaluation by the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police to earn his certification. The five sections include formal academic achievement, years of law enforcement experience, years of experience as a chief of a law enforcement agency, continuing education and organizational service as a member of a board of a law enforcement organization.

Camper said to date, less than 55 active law enforcement professionals in Colorado have earned the designation. Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger is the only other active law enforcement officer in Eagle County to have received executive certification through the association.

“In my experience, chiefs that are willing to take the time to obtain this certification, also have the demonstrated commitment to the high standards of professionalism from their entire agency,” Camper said. “In other words, they expect excellence from their staff, but they also expect excellence from themselves, and that translates, I think, to a superior level of service to … the citizens of Avon.”

National Accreditation

During a presentation to the Avon Town Council on April 30, Daly said he was especially proud of the fact that the Avon Police Department is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, and that it is the smallest police department in Colorado to have earned that accreditation.

“It is considered the gold standard of accreditation,” Daly said. “It has 181 standards that address life, health and safety issues. And it’s something that we live by on a daily basis, in relation to how we do our business. We do our business based on nationally recognized policies, procedures and standards.”

Daly said in 2018 the department collaborated with the Gore Range Narcotics Interdiction Team on many drug distribution cases in Avon. It also presented a currency counterfeit case to the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office that resulted in two suspects getting 10-year sentences. The department also responded to the Lake Christine fire where officers completed 13 shifts over four days, and responded to the Beaver Bench fire and successfully evacuated all residents.

“We were also tasked to protect the vice president as he visited here last May,” Daly said.