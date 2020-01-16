Avon Police Department asking for help in auto theft case
The Avon Police Department would like to have a word with the person in these photos about a couple of stolen vehicles.
The unidentified man is a “person of interest” in a pair of stolen vehicle cases from last July.
“Yes the photos from a store security camera are grainy, but we have to work with what we have,” the Avon police said in a social media post.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Avon Police Department at 970-748-4040, or email Det. Toby Baldwin at tbaldwin@avon.org.
