Avon Police Department relocates to new facility on Buck Creek Road; operations begin Nov. 30

AVON — On Thursday, Nov 30, the Avon Police Department will begin operating out of the new Avon Public Safety Facility, located at 60 Buck Creek Road, next to the Buck Creek Medical Center. The facility at 1 Lake St. will no longer be operating as police headquarters.

Avon Police Department officers will continue to answer calls and patrol as normal during the transition. Residents or guests needing to make or obtain a report should contact police at 60 Buck Creek Road beginning Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 a.m. Signs on the current station will also advise passersby of the change.

All phone numbers will remain the same. Nonemergency and general information calls can be made to 970-748-4040 throughout the transition. For emergencies, dial 911. Contact Krista Jaramillo with the Avon Police Department at kjaramillo@avon.org or 970-748-4006 with questions regarding this move.