Avon Police Department seeking community input on how it’s doing
Department working with national group in voluntary assessment
How to comment
- By telephone: Call 970-748- 4457 between 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday.
- In-person: A public information session begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Avon Elementary School, at 850 W Beaver Creek Blvd, Avon, CO 81620.
- In writing: Send written comments to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 22030-2215 or call (703) 352-4225 or email calea@calea.org.
Avon police officers want to know how you think they’re doing, and while you can tell them any time, Tuesday afternoon would be a big help.
The Avon Police Department is being assessed with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. The Avon Police Department is taking a voluntary look at its compliance with the CALEA’s criteria for performance, management and preparedness.
Along with that, the Avon Police Department wants to know about your interactions and relationships with the department.
“How would you rate your experience dealing with the men and women of the Avon Police Department?” Chief Greg Daly asked. “We work hard to achieve our mission of ‘We serve to better our community’ and to our motto of ‘Count on Us!’ But what do you think?”
You can tell members of the department on Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. by phone, or in person, beginning at 4 p.m. at Avon Elementary School. You can also submit your comments in writing.
The Avon Police Department is bringing two CALEA inspectors to town: Captain Michael Bussiere from Texas and Major Mark Hallum (ret.) from Arkansas.
