Avon Police Department’s Al Zepeda recognized for Special Olympics work

Avon Police officer Al Zepeda was recognized on Jan. 28 for his dedication to and support of Special Olympics Colorado.

Sherri Innis /Courtesy Photo

On Saturday, Jan. 28, Avon Police Officer Al Zepeda was presented the 2023 State Directors Individual Award by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a facet of Special Olympics Colorado. Zepeda was honored for his extensive contributions to the local Law Enforcement Torch Runs as well as other Special Olympics-rooted events.

Zepeda not only helps out with the torch run event and Tip a Cop events within the valley, but he also is in charge of coordinating the annual Polar Plunge at Nottingham Lake.

Year after year, Zepeda has assisted with events that fund the Special Olympics Colorado Games and has also shown support for athletes by attending the games in Grand Junction himself, assisting when he can.

The 2023 State Directors Individual Award was bestowed upon Zepeda for his continuous support of Special Olympics Colorado.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run recognizes law enforcement officers with the award for going above and beyond to help put on Special Olympics Colorado. The award exists to acknowledge how recipients are a light within their community as well as within the lives of athletes.

Statewide, around 20 runs lead up to the Special Olympics Colorado Summer Games. All hosted by law enforcement agencies, thousands of first responders support the games. Among them, Zepeda’s efforts stood out.

“Athletes say that officers are their heroes, their friends,” reads the Special Olympics Colorado website. “The officers respect and include them.”