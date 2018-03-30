Avon Police establish medication take-back drop box at Buck Creek building

AVON — The Avon Police Department has established an official safe disposal site for unused or expired household medications. A permanent, secure drop box is now installed in the lobby of the new police department building at 60 Buck Creek Road and is available for use Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except during holidays.

The box has been supplied by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as part of the Colorado Household Medication Take-Back Program. The program helps residents of Colorado safely dispose of unused and expired prescription medications, in addition to over-the-counter medications and vitamins.

Safe disposal keeps medications such as opioids, sedatives and stimulants from being misused or abused and helps protect Colorado's precious environment and wildlife. The disposal service is free, and items may be deposited anonymously with no questions asked.

Communities all over the state are putting drop boxes in law enforcement agencies and pharmacies to take back medications.

The drop boxes can accept prescription drugs, including prescribed controlled substances (e.g. Oxycontin, Vicodin, Percocet, Ritalin); prescription patches, ointments, lotions and samples; liquid medication in leak-proof containers; pet medication; vitamins; over-the-counter medications; unused drug injection cartridges, e.g. expired Epi-Pens (must be unused with needle still protected inside) and unused inhaler canisters (must be unused, no empty canisters).

Items that will not be accepted include, but are not limited to, marijuana; illicit drugs (e.g. heroin, LSD, etc.); needles, syringes and other sharps; chemotherapy drugs; aerosols; biohazard or infectious waste; hydrogen peroxide or alcohol; thermometers and other medical tools and supplies; and medication wastes generated by health care facilities, including nursing homes.

The Vail Police Department and the Eagle County Sheriff's office have drop boxes at the Vail Municipal Building and at the Eagle County Justice Center, as well. For more information, contact Police Chief Greg Daly at 970-748-4040 or gdaly@avon.org or visit takemedsback.org.