Avon Police receive award from Chicago Police for collaborative arrest in 2015

AVON — Avon Police Chief Greg Daly, Officer Bryan Mullet and Administrative Services Officer Lacey Chon were recently presented with Joint Operations Awards from the Chicago Police Department for their collaborative work on a 2015 case that started in Avon and ended in Chicago.

The original investigation related to a stolen sport-utility vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card. Chicago Police located the SUV on a traffic stop for speeding. Subsequently, it was revealed that the vehicle was stolen from a rental company in Avon and was leased using fraudulent identification and credit card information.

Chicago Police contacted Daly and Mullet and, through a coordination of efforts, they were able to identify the offender in Chicago as the offender who leased the vehicle using the stolen identification materials.

Daly, Mullet and Chon generated an arrest warrant with nationwide extradition to return the offender to Colorado to answer for his part in a multitude of crimes. The suspect, who had been released after being processed for the immediate local charges in Chicago, was later arrested and transported to Eagle County for prosecution.

Daly, Mullet, Chon and the rest of the Avon Police Department would like to thank the men and women of the Chicago Police Department for recognizing their dedication and professionalism in assisting to remove a dangerous felon from the streets of Chicago.