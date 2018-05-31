Avon Police arrest suspect in early Thursday morning stabbing

AVON — Update: Avon police report a suspect is in custody. This story will be updated.

An Eagle County Alert sent this morning at 6:14 a.m. asked for people in Avon to be on alert for a fair-skinned male, 15-20 years old, about 5 foot 2 inches tall, black curly hair just past his ears, wearing a gray sweatshirt and khaki cargo pants. The suspect was last seen on the bike path behind the Westin Riverfront Resort in Avon. If seen, do not approach, and call 911.

A press release sent from the Town of Avon around 9:24 a.m. stated that the Avon Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred this morning along the Eagle Valley Trail near the Westin Riverfront Resort in Avon at approximately 6:32 a.m.

The suspect, described as a fair-skinned male with black curly hair and wearing a grey sweatshirt and khaki cargo pants, attacked a woman with a knife, leaving multiple stab wounds.

The suspect is described as 15 to 20 years old and approximately 5'2" tall, fled the scene. Avon police have reason to believe that the suspect may have a cut on his hand or arm.

The woman was transported to Vail Health for medical treatment.

According to Greg Daly, Chief of Police, "Avon police officers and detectives are actively investigating this incident. We are pursuing all leads. We respectfully ask anyone in our community that may have information regarding this crime to come forward to assist the investigation."

Avon police are asking for anyone who was in the area of the Eagle Valley Trail near the Westin between the hours of 6:00 and 7:00 a.m. this morning and may have observed anyone acting suspiciously, to please call the Avon Police Department at 970-748-4040 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007.