Avon police sending forensic evidence to state crime lab for unsolved home invasion

Police at the EagleBend apartments in Avon after receiving a call of an assault in the apartments on June 28.

Avon Police/Courtesy image

AVON – An early morning home invasion reported at the EagleBend Apartments June 28 rattled residents and kept the community indoors.

While no suspect was located, Avon Police Chief Greg Daly said there are still several avenues police can pursue to find the person, reported to be 5 feet, 11 inches tall and of medium build.

The call came in at about 8:20 a.m.; a female resident who was alone and sleeping woke up to a male suspect who had broken into the apartment. The man physically struck her but she was able to fight him off and run out of the apartment, Daly said.

“We do not know why that individual was in there, and what his purpose was,” Daly said. “Thankfully she was not sexually assaulted, but he did use physical force against her. She bravely fought back, and he exited from the apartment.”

Burglaries like the one described in the EagleBend community are rare in Avon, Daly said.

“It’s a highly unusual circumstance, not something we see with any frequency,” Daly said.

But when they do receive a call like this one, a forensic investigation can help, Daly said.

“We have resolved previous burglary-type situations with DNA,” Daly said.

On June 28, “We did do a forensic investigation of the crime scene,” Daly said. “And what we’ve taken from there will be sent to Colorado Bureau of Investigation for their analysis.”

Police are revisiting a previous incident in EagleBend as a result of the June home invasion, as well.

“There was an event in 2017 in that apartment complex that is unresolved,” Daly said. “There was some similarities to it.”

Daly said while a high-tech forensic investigation is a useful tool, crimes like these are often resolved through old-fashioned word of mouth.

Oftentimes, something happens “prompting a memory of seeing or hearing something unusual,” Daly said.

The Eagle County Crime Stoppers Hotline (970-328-7007) is always open for those tips, Daly said.