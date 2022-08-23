Avon Recreation Center adjusts pool operating hours due to short staffing

Starting Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, the Avon Recreation Center pool area hours will be adjusted due to short staffing.

Courtesy Photo

Starting Monday, Aug. 29, the Avon Recreation Center pool area hours will be adjusted due to short staffing. The pool will be closed from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will also close one hour earlier at 7 p.m. each day. These adjusted hours will be in effect at least through Friday, Sept. 30. The steam room and sauna will remain open during normal operating hours.

Additionally, beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the pool area will be closed through Sunday, Oct. 30 for repair and maintenance. The pool area is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 31. The steam room and sauna will remain open during the pool area closure. Projects include diving stand installation, water slide refurbishment, plumbing repair and deep cleaning.

The recreation department has been fortunate only having to make minor operating adjustments thus far due to an ongoing employee shortage. Saturday pool hours and swim lesson programming were cut back beginning in March 2022. With an eye toward aggressive lifeguard recruitment, staff is hopeful that beginning Monday, Oct. 31, pool hours can be expanded to where they once were.

To learn more about available positions including lifeguard, swim instructor or swim coach, visit Avon.org/jobs and contact Aquatics Superintendent Kacy Carmichael at kcarmichael@avon.org for more information. Contact Recreation Director Michael Labagh at mlabagh@avon.org with comments or questions regarding the adjusted pool hours.