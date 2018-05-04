Avon Recreation Center aquatics area closing for repairs, May 7-10

AVON — The Avon Recreation Center aquatics area will be closed Monday, May 7, through Thursday, May 10, for maintenance and repairs. Maintenance will include pump-room plumbing, leak repair, valve replacement and mechanical room efficiency improvements. The sauna and steam room will remain open during this closure, and all fitness classes and cardio equipment will be available during the closure.

The aquatics area will reopen to the public on Friday, May 11, at 6 a.m., with water features opening at 10 a.m. For more information, call the Avon Recreation Center at 970-748-4060.