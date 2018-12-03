Avon Recreation Center celebrates 23rd anniversary with retro pricing on punch cards Dec. 7

AVON — In celebration of its 23rd anniversary, the Avon Recreation Center is offering free admission, free classes and retro pricing from 1995 on punch cards on Friday, Dec. 7. The Rec Center is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and punch cards are $23 for a five-punch card, $39 for a 10-punch card and $81 for a 25-punch card.

"Over the past 23 years, we've seen many families come through our doors, and we are so thankful to have had the opportunity to positively change the lives of so many," said Matt Koch, programs supervisor. "In recent years, we've stepped back to examine industry trends and the ever-changing face of the valley, and we've tailored our goals to meet the needs of our guests.

"In 2018, we pursued and were awarded a grant from Colorado Health Foundation to build an outdoor adult fitness court adjacent to the Recreation Center in partnership with the National Fitness Campaign, and we expect the court to be available in the spring of 2019."

The Recreation Center offers group fitness and wellness classes, an array of cardio equipment, free weights, five-lane swimming pool, water slides and yoga studio. The Anniversary Punch Card Sale is one day only. All punch cards are transferable, and they do not expire. Parking is available at the Recreation Center lots. Class schedules are available at http://www.avonrec.org.

The Avon Recreation Center offers nationally accredited personal trainers and fitness instructors, and staff members are actively seeking feedback to expand programming to meet the community's needs. Send an email to jcurutchet@avon.org or call the Avon Recreation Center at 970-748-4060 with your suggestions.