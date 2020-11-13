Avon Recreation Center celebrates 25 years with 1995 retro pricing

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Avon Recreation Center is offering retro pricing from 1995 on punch cards and seasonal memberships from Black Friday, Nov. 27, through Tuesday, Dec. 8. The annual membership and punch card sale will look a little different amidst the pandemic — with nearly two weeks of online pass sales and no residency requirement for seasonal membership.



“Over the past 25 years, we’ve seen many families come through our doors and we are so thankful to have had the opportunity to positively change the lives of so many,” said John Curutchet, recreation director. “In recent years, we’ve stepped back to examine industry trends and the everchanging face of the valley, and we’ve tailored our goals to meet the needs of our guests. Last year, we underwent a major renovation to add exercise equipment, create a new wellness studio and expand our free weight selection. In addition, we’ve rolled the cost of fitness classes into the entrance cost. The facility looks and feels new and has something for everyone.”



The Avon Recreation Center has adapted to the pandemic by requiring masks and facility reservations, in addition to moving some fitness classes outdoors as weather allows. The facility offers an expansive workout space, fitness and wellness classes, and a wide array of youth and adult programming throughout the year.

All punch cards are transferable, and they do not expire.

Avon Recreation Center’s 25th Anniversary Celebration