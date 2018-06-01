Avon replaces its town manager with Wright

AVON – The Town Council terminated Town Manager Virginia Egger in a special meeting on Thursday, May 31, in a unanimous vote.

Assistant Town Manager Scott Wright was named interim town manager.

Egger was hired in the late summer of 2012. Her previous position was as the town administrator in Sun Valley, Idaho. Egger was also the town manager of Telluride from 1986 — 1994.

No comment was offered by the seven-member council following the vote. On Tuesday, May 29, the council held a closed session meeting to evaluate Egger's performance. Thursday's special meeting was called as a result of the Tuesday's discussion.