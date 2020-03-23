Avon Salvation Army pantry shortens hours due to possible COVID-19 case

The food pantry at Salvation Army Vail has limited its hours to 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.A staff member, who isn't pictured here, has been sent home with a suspected case of the COVID-19.



Vail Valley Salvation Army is reducing its hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

The cutback is because a pantry employee has a suspected case of COVID-19 virus. That person hasn’t been tested, but is now self-isolating at home.

Salvation Army Vail director Tsu Wolin said the entire staff for some time has been working with masks and gloves. The staff has also been maintaining distance from pantry users and has limited the number of people at any time allowed into the facility.

Wolin-Brown said a professional cleaning crew was scheduled Monday to disinfect the nonprofit’s Avon offices.

With the pantry hours reduced, the need is growing. The pantry last week provided food boxes to more than 60 people.

Wolin-Brown said local churches are stepping in to help with food distribution.