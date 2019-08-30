Avon seeking proposals for special events in 2020

AVON — The town of Avon is inviting qualified event production businesses, organizations, agencies and/or individuals to submit a proposal to produce and host one or more special events in 2020. Proposals are due by Sept. 23 before midnight.

In early 2017, the Avon Town Council appointed members to the Ad Hoc Special Events Committee. In 2019, that committee transformed into the Cultural, Arts & Special Events Committee, which will play a key role in the review and recommendation process for venue dates and any funding or in-kind Town support. With the new committee in place, this will be the third year that Avon is reaching out to seek applications from producers, allowing the town a comprehensive, proactive and comparative approach in reviewing and approving 2020 special events.

Prospective applicants can contact Danita Dempsey at ddempsey@avon.org to discuss the proposal process and ask any questions related to Avon’s facilities, community, event strategy and aspirations. All application materials can be found at http://www.avon.org/bids.