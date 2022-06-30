Avon seeks community members to serve on Finance Committee

The town of Avon is seeking community members to join the Finance Committee. The committee is comprised of five to nine voting members and two non-voting members.

Avon Town Council established the Finance Committee in 2019 with a designated two-year term. In June, council extended the committee until Dec. 31, 2024. The five existing voting members all expressed interest in continuing to serve on the committee, but there are four voting member vacancies remaining. The Avon Town Council will appoint any new members.



Duties of the volunteer advisory committee include, but are not limited to:

To review, research and study the town’s tax and fee structure and sources of revenue, including, but not limited to (1) comparisons to both incorporated and unincorporated peer communities, (2) potential volatility associated with various revenue sources, and (3) determining the percentage of revenues attributable to residents, second homeowners, visitors and businesses.

To review, research and study the town’s economy as it relates to the town’s finances.

To prepare reports as appropriate to assist the Town Council and the general public in better understanding the town’s finances.

To make recommendations to the Town Council consistent with Resolution 19-15.

To perform such other tasks related to the town’s finances as the Town Council may request.



To be considered, candidates must be residents of Avon, property owners of the town, or be an owner or employee of a business in the town, provided that they reside in Eagle County.



Interested candidates can learn more about the purpose and duties of the Finance Committee and review the town of Avon’s resolution adopting the Finance Committee on the town’s website Avon.org . Applications will be accepted now through July 31.